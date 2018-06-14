Sioux Falls Police to Start Using Body Cams in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police say they plan to start using body cameras later this summer.

Police say they have been working to test four different body camera and dash camera systems over the last three years. They say all police cars will receive new dash cams in August, and they will start with purchasing 30 body cameras for motorcycle, bicycle and foot patrol officers.

Police say they do not plan on releasing body cam footage to the public.