South Dakota Democrats to choose attorney general candidate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Democrats choosing their candidate for state attorney general will decide between a highly-experienced former U.S. attorney and a past Oglala Sioux Tribe attorney general who could become the first Native American woman in the country to hold the post.

Delegates at the Democratic Party’s state convention will vote Friday to nominate their party’s candidate for the office.

Former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler has emphasized his experience and dominated in fundraising as he seeks to cast himself as Democrats’ best hope of ending Republicans’ decades-long grip on the attorney general’s office.

Tatewin Means, who previously served as the Oglala Sioux’s chief law enforcement officer, says she’s the only candidate who has been an attorney general before.

Republicans will choose their attorney general candidate at convention later in June.