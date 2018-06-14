Survey: Fewer US teens smoking, doing drugs and drinking milk

NEW YORK (AP) – A large government survey finds that fewer U.S. teens are smoking, having sex and doing drugs these days.

Oh, and they’re drinking less milk, too.

The survey out Thursday found less than one-third of high schools students drink a glass of milk a day. About two decades ago, it was nearly half.

The survey asked about 100 questions on a wide range of health topics, including smoking, drugs and diet. Researchers compared the results to similar questionnaires going back more than 25 years.

It found that not as many teens are having sex as in the past, and cigarette, alcohol and illegal drug use is trending down.

The survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducted every two years.