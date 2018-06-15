Accused county worker sentenced to jail on drug charge

Associated Press,
IPSWICH, S.D. (AP) – An Edmunds County Highway Department worker caught dumping drug paraphernalia at a county gravel pit has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.

The American News reports that 33-year-old David Becker, of Northville, received credit Thursday for 17 days he’s already served behind bars. He was placed on probation for two years and fined $864.

Authorities say Becker hauled the drug paraphernalia to the gravel pit in a county vehicle and a personal vehicle in February. Two other county workers reported suspicious activity at the pit.

Becker pleaded guilty last month to drug possession, and several other charges were dismissed.

