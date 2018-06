Arrest Made in Keystone Fatal Shooting

KEYSTONE, S.D. – Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Keystone and identified the person who died. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Ty Scott of Keystone died from a single gunshot wound Wednesday. The incident happened at a residence. An 18-year-old Rapid City man was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It wasn’t clear if he had been formally charged.