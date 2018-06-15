Avera Health Campus Construction on Schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Officials gave an update on Friday on what’s being called the largest construction project in the history of Sioux Falls.

Avera’s new $174 million campus at 69th Street and Louise Avenue is on schedule. Crews broke ground on the project last August.

The campus includes primary care clinics and a surgical hospital. The campus is being designed as “walk-able and consumer-friendly,” with a restaurant, roof patio, meditation and prayer rooms.

“We’re respectful of them as human beings. That their spiritual was nurished. And that they were treated with respect and dignity. Not just on a medical side, but on the whole patient side. We think that this building will help us do that,” says Exec. VP Strategy Dick Molseed.

The project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2019, with officials hoping to open the campus in 2020.