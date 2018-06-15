Canaries Beat Winnipeg To Notch Third Straight Win

Dylan Thompson Dominates In 3-1 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Canaries bested the reigning American Association champions, the Winnipeg Goldeyes, by a score of 3-1. Dylan Thompson carried the Canaries, striking out a career-high nine over seven innings.

Sioux Falls set the tone early against the defending league champions. Canaries starter Dylan Thompson dominated Winnipeg, striking out five of the first six batters. The Canaries gave Thompson an early lead, scoring a pair in their half of the first. Burt Reynolds doubled, then came around to score on a Blake Schmit single to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

Thompson’s lone blemish came in the third inning when an single by Dave Sappelt brought in the lone Winnipeg run. The Canaries wasted no time in getting the run back with Jordan Smith plating Patrick Fiala on a sac fly in the bottom half of the inning.

Thompson wrapped up his night after seven innings pitched, three of which he faced the minimum batters. He struck out a career-high nine, only allowing one run. Nicco Blank and Kyle Schepel followed Thompson. Blank would retired the Goldeyes in order, and Schepel earned his second save of the year.

ODDS AND ENDS

Patrick Fiala hit his first triple of the year Friday night, after hitting two in 2017 … Fiala had a multi-hit game for the second-straight night … Dylan Thompson’s nine-strikeout performance now has him sixth in the league on the season, with 36 over 37.2 innings of work … Kyle Schepel struck out a batter in his inning pitched tonight, improving his K/9 to 12.375 which ranks among the top 20 in the American Association … Blake Schmit is batting .450 over his five-game hitting streak … Chris Grayson is on a four-game hitting streak following a stretch of two hits over six games … Burt Reynolds has a .320 average over his last seven games.

ON DECK

Sioux Falls and Winnipeg are back at it again tomorrow night for a 6:05 game. The national champion Augustana Vikings baseball team will have representatives in attendance as the Canaries honor their achievement in 2018. Birds fans can get their tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Thompson (3-2)

L – McGovern (2-2)

SV – Schepel (2)

SCORING RECAP

Bottom 1st: Burt Reynolds doubles (Jordan Smith scores) 1-0 Sioux Falls Blake Schmit singles (Burt Reynolds scores) 2-0 Sioux Falls

Top 3rd: Dave Sappelt singles (Grant Heyman scores) 2-1 Sioux Falls.

Bottom 3rd: Jordan Smith sacrifice fly (Patrick Fiala scores) 3-1 Sioux Falls.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries