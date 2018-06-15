Comeback Falls Short In Streveler’s CFL Debut With Winnipeg

USD Alum Throws Three Touchdowns In 33-30 Loss
Zach Borg,
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA  —  On a night where lightning caused several delays, Chris Streveler almost led an electric comeback in his CFL debut for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Down 17-7 Streveler, who was the first rookie to start a season opener since 1994, helped Winnipeg rally to take the lead before ultimately falling to Edmonton 33-30 on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Streveler, a USD alum, went 15-28 for 178 yards, throwing three touchdowns and tossing two interceptions.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction from Streveler.

