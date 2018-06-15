DAKOTA CLASSIC-Day One Highlights Featuring Yankton, Renner, Aberdeen & Pierre

24-Team Tournament Opens At Five Sights

SIOUX FALLS, RENNER & HARRISBURG, S.D. — Formerly the Milt Simons Classic, the expanded 24-team Dakota Classic Legion Baseball Tournament opened on Friday afternoon in Harrisburg, Brandon, Renner and Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for day one highlights from Yankton’s 3-1 win at Renner, Aberdeen Smitty’s 14-6 loss to Lee’s Summit, and Pierre’s 8-0 win over Fargo Post 400.