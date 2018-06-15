Democrats name School and Public Lands candidate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Democrats have nominated a Beresford real estate agent to be the commissioner of School and Public Lands.

Delegates at the party’s state convention on Friday chose Woody Houser to be the party’s candidate for the post. Houser says he would lead the office with “transparency and honesty.”

The current commissioner is Ryan Brunner, a Republican. The GOP is set to choose their candidate for the office at a convention later in June.