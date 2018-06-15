Democrats name Seiler attorney general nominee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Democrats have chosen former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler as their candidate for state attorney general in November.

The attorney general contest Friday was the main event for delegates at the Democrats’ state party convention. Seiler triumphed over Tatewin Means, a former Oglala Sioux Tribe attorney general.

Seiler emphasized his experience and dominated in fundraising. The 71-year-old Seiler was South Dakota’s U.S. attorney from 2015 through 2017.

Means could have been the first Native American woman in the country to hold the post. She had touted that she was the only candidate in the race who was previously an attorney general.

Republicans will choose their attorney general candidate at a state party convention later in June.