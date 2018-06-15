Democrats to choose attorney general candidate at convention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Democrats are gathering for their state party convention to choose candidates for attorney general and other offices.

The attorney general contest set to be decided Friday is the main event for delegates at the Sioux Falls convention. Former Oglala Sioux Tribe Attorney General Tatewin Means is campaigning against past South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler for the party’s nomination.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Ann Tornberg says there’s also set to be a contest for Public Utilities Commission. Democratic governor hopeful Billie Sutton didn’t draw a challenger from within the party and avoided the June 5 primary in his race.

Sutton has chosen as his running mate Sioux Falls businesswoman Michelle Lavallee, whom delegates are expected to affirm at the convention.

Republicans will have a convention later in June.