Edmunds County resident sues over turkey facility permit

IPSWICH, S.D. (AP) – A turkey dispute in Edmunds County is now in the courts.

The American News reports that resident Mary Curtis has sued the county, asking a judge whether the approval of a building permit for a pod of seven turkey barns followed the proper procedures. The judge is expected to rule next month.

Curtis lives within a half-mile of the facility planned by a company created by Hendrix Genetics. She says she’s worried about odors and a decrease in her property value.

Sixty-one county residents earlier signed a petition calling on commissioners to retract the permit.