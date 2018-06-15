Pollock man gets 5 years for crash that killed passenger

MOUNT CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Pollock man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a vehicle crash that killed a passenger in his pickup truck.

The American News reports that 24-year-old Davis Hanson pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter in the November 2016 crash that killed 29-year-old Bain Weisbeck, of Herreid.

Authorities say Hanson failed to negotiate a curve and rolled his pickup.

In exchange for Hanson’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular battery.