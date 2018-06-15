Scoreboard Friday, June 15th

Scores for Friday, June 15, 2018
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 15TH, 2018
MLB
Twins 6, Cleveland 3

American Association
Canaries 3, Winnipeg 1

Expedition League
Pierre 14, Spearfish 4

Hub City 11, Western Nebraska 8

Legion Baseball
Yankton 3, Renner 1

Lee’s Summit 14, Aberdeen 6

Pierre 8, Fargo 0

Chanhassen 6, Yankton 2

Columbus 3, Renner 2

Pierre 1, Gillette 0

Harrisburg 7, Aberdeen 3

Gretna 8, Harrisburg 0

Brandon Valley 9, Hartford/Humboldt 1

Lincoln Pius 16, Hartford/Humboldt 8

Brandon Valley 9, Eden Prairie 0

SF West 9, Brookings 2

Papio South 7, Brookings 4

SF West 3, Viroqua 1

Huron 3, SF East 2

Shakopee 10, Huron 9

Lincoln East 7, SF East 1

