Senator Thune Talks Politics with Students in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Senator John Thune spoke to high school students in Sioux Falls this morning.

The senator attended a government class at O’Gorman High School to share some of his first-hand knowledge. Thune told stories of how he got into politics, and his experience working in Washington.

Students were encouraged to pick his brain on issues in American politics today. Senator Thune says he always enjoys talking with South Dakota’s future leaders.

“Willing to serve causes greater than themselves, I mean, I think the one thing that, if nothing else, I hope people take away from some of these sessions that we have. Is the importance of trying to have a positive impact on the people around you,” said Senator Thune.

Senator Thune will also visit the South Dakota VFW convention this afternoon in Sioux Falls.