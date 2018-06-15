Sioux Falls East Edges Mitchell Post 15 Wins 7-6 June 15, 2018 Zach Borg, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — On the eve of the Dakota Classic, the Sioux Falls East legion baseball team edged visiting Mitchell 7-6 on Thursday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Related Post McCook/Miner Rallies Past Hartford/Humboldt To Ret... Pierre Earns State A Legion Title With Wild Win Ov... POST 307 INVITE: Brookings Tops Harrisburg In Ext... Lewis & Clark Classic Semifinal Sunday