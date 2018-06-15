Streveler Takes Hold Of Opportunity In Winnipeg

USD Alum Starting Season Opener

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA — Chris Streveler’s first impression at South Dakota led to him winning the starting quarterback job and becoming one of the greatest players in program history.

He’s hoping for the same kind of success when he begins his CFL career, and becomes the first rookie quarterback to start an opening game since 1994, for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Click on the video viewer to hear the Coyote alums’ comments!