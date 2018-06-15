“The Spirit Ride” Touring to Promote the Move Over Laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “The Spirit Ride” is an organization touring nationwide to promote the “Move Over Laws” for Construction Workers and First Responders. On Friday morning, the organization made their appearance in Sioux Falls behind the Sanford Field House.

By the end of the tour, “Spirit Ride” will have stopped in over 300 cities processing with over 10,000 towing, fire, police, and EMT trucks. Besides the processions, there will be a ceremonial casket being passed down from one truck to another during each stop of the tour. The casket’s purpose is to honor the First Responders who have been killed on the roadside. On the side of the casket it carries a simple message: “Slow Down, Move Over.”

Local towing companies, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs attended the Memorial Service showing their support for cause and the riders. The President of Jim and Ron’s Towing Service in Sioux Falls Tom Giese sends some insight to drivers when they see First Responders or Construction Workers on the road,”We’re out there doing our jobs and we’re so close to that white line and traffic is running by us sometimes up to 80 MPH and we’re just within a couple feet of that. It’s very dangerous and we’re just like anybody else. We want to go home at the end of the day to our families as well.”

Giese also said that around 70% of Americans are unaware of the “Move Over Laws.” Due to the popularity of the first tour last June, “The Spirit Ride” organization decided to go on a second tour. The group started their journey in April by visiting Florida. They are expected to end in Baltimore sometime in November.