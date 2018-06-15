Three New Statues Added to Trail of Governors in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Three new statues were revealed Friday as part of the Trail of Governors in Pierre.

The statues honor former South Dakota Governors William McMaster, Merrell Sharpe, and Ralph Herseth. Governor Dennis Daugaard and the families of the three former governor’s were there for a special ceremony Friday morning.

These three statues will be added to the trail that now features 19 pieces. It begins in downtown Pierre and winds through the capitol grounds.

The project is funded completely by donations.