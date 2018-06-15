Trump says it’s ‘possible’ he’ll meet with Putin this summer

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says “it’s possible” he’ll meet with Russian President Vladimir this summer.

And he’s again making the case that Russia should be allowed to re-join the Group of Seven industrialized nations during in an impromptu interview and gaggle on the White House driveway.

Trump is blaming former President Barack Obama for Russia’s dismissal, saying “I think President Obama didn’t like him.” He says he thinks “it’s much better if we get along with” Russia “than if we don’t.”

Trump is also blaming Obama for Russia’s annexation of Crimea – the act that got the country thrown out of the group of industrialized nations. Trump says it’s Obama’s fault because “Putin didn’t respect President Obama.”

He claims, “President Obama lost Crimea, just so you understand.”