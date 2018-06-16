DAKOTA CLASSIC-Brandon Valley Advances To Semifinals, Huron Falls

Semifinal & Championship Tomorrow

BRANDON & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Pierre and Brandon Valley are still in the hunt to win the 24-team Dakota Classic Legion Baseball Tournament.

Both teams made it through pool play unbeaten and won Saturday evening quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals tomorrow morning in Renner. If both win they’d meet for the title, also in Renner, at 3 PM.

Click on the video viewer to watch today’s highlights featuring Brandon Valley’s win over Lincoln Pius and Huron’s loss to Lincoln East.