Deadwood to Utilize Wildfire Planning Recommendations

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – Deadwood officials are hoping a planning document will better prepare them for when the next wildfire nears the city.

Deadwood officials received recommendations last month from Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire, a grant program helping communities prepare for wildfires.

The report says the Black Hills ecosystem is mostly a fire-dependent landscape with frequent and significant fire occurrence. The area has long experienced notable fire activity, with Deadwood being directly affected by fires in 1959 and 2002.

The program recommends a plan identifying key community roles required to continue all levels of critical government and non-government services during and immediately after a wildfire. Such services include finances, utilities, health care and food supply.

The final planning document is expected to be completed next month.