Ex-Canary Abercrombie & Winnipeg End Sioux Falls’ Win Streak In Extras

Canaries Lose 9-7 In Ten Innings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A late surge for Sioux Falls brought Saturday night’s game against Winnipeg into extra innings, but the Canaries fall in 10 to the Goldeyes by a score of 9-7. Sioux Falls came back from a four-run deficit via a pair of two-run homers from David Bergin and Jabari Henry.

Sioux Falls (11-16) struck first for the eighth time this season on a wild pitch that scored Jordan Smith, giving the Canaries a 1-0 lead. The Birds held their lead until the third inning, where Winnipeg scored four.

The Goldeyes (15-12) used five hits to put four on the board in the third, taking a 4-1 lead. The Canaries would get one back in their half of the inning; an error by left fielder Dave Sappelt brought home Blake Schmit cutting into the Goldeyes’ lead.

The teams traded runs in the fourth. Winnipeg scored a run on a double play, and Grayson singled Patrick Fiala home, keeping the Canaries down a pair at 5-3.

Winnipeg extended their lead briefly in the seventh, scoring two on a single to make it 7-3. David Bergin responded for Sioux Falls with a two-run blast over the left field wall in the bottom of the inning. Bergin’s first home run as a Sioux Falls player since August 16, 2016 made the deficit 7-5.

The Birds followed starter Miles Nordgren with a team of Neal Kunik, Tyler Wolfe and Ryan Fritze. The relief pitchers combined for five innings, allowing only two runs on four hits.

In the bottom of the ninth, Chris Grayson doubled, putting the tying run at the plate. With two outs, Jabari Henry pounded the Birds’ second big fly of the night into the left field porch to tie the game at seven. It was Henry’s fourth homer of the year.

Winnipeg didn’t take long to respond in the tenth, hitting back-to-back solo shots to left field. Sioux Falls went down in order in their half of the inning, ending the game 9-7 in favor of the Goldeyes.

ODDS AND ENDS

Blake Schmit continued his hot stretch, extending his now-six-game hitting streak … Patrick Fiala is finding his groove, going 3-for-4 in Saturday’s game, his third-straight game with multiple hits … Jabari Henry hit his first home run since June 2 in the game … Henry’s homerun blew Victor Capellan’s save bid. Capellan leads the Association with 12 saves this season … Sioux Falls is now 4-4 when they score the first run of the game, and 2-2 with multiple long balls in a game … the Canaries are 1-13 when trailing after eight.

ON DECK

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Capellan (1-2)

L – Fritze (1-2)

SV – Charleston (1)

SCORING RECAP

1st – Sioux Falls: Alex Boshers wild pitch (Jordan Smith scores) 1-0 Sioux Falls.

3rd – Winnipeg: Reggie Abercrombie singles (Gavin Stupienski scores) 1-1 tied; Josh Mazzola doubles (Dave Sappelt, Eric Aguilera and Reggie Abercrombie score) 4-1 Winnipeg. Sioux Falls: David Bergin advances to first on an error (Blake Schmit scores) 4-2 Winnipeg.

4th – Winnipeg: Dave Sappelt grounds into a double play (Gavin Stupienski scores) 5-2 Winnipeg. Sioux Falls: Chris Grayson singles (Patrick Fiala scores) 5-3 Winnipeg.

7th – Winnipeg: Reggie Abercrombie singles (Dave Sappelt and Eric Aguilera score) 7-3 Winnipeg. Sioux Falls: David Bergin two-run homerun (Jabari Henry scores) 7-5 Winnipeg.

9th – Sioux Falls: Jabari Henry two-run homerun (Chris Grayson scores) 7-7 tied.

10th – Winnipeg: Reggie Abercrombie solo homerun, 8-7 Winnipeg; Tucker Nathans solo homerun, 9-7 Winnipeg.

