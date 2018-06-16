Lorenzo Brown Playing At MVP Level For Storm

Sioux Falls Concludes Regular Season With Green Bay Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tonight’s regular season home finale against Green Bay for the Sioux Falls Storm could actually be their final home game in 2018 as the Storm face the prospect of having to go on the road for the playoffs for the first time in 9 years.

That’s because the Storm enter the final week of the IFL season on the wrong end of a three-way tie for first place in the IFL with Arizona and Iowa. Though all three teams are 10-3, the tiebreakers likely won’t favor Sioux Falls should all three win out, and the Storm would need some help to get a chance to host.

Wherever the Storm go next, they have to feel pretty confident thanks to the play of Lorenzo Brown at quarterback. Last week he passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns while running for three more to lead the Storm’s dramatic 51-49 comeback win over Iowa.

It’s part of an MVP caliber season in which he lead the league with 57 touchdowns and second in total yards with 2,454. This coming after Brown nearly thought about retiring after last season.