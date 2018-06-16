Sioux Falls Residents Show Support for LGBT Community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- June is pride month and a colorful celebration kicked off today at Terrace Park.

Sioux Falls Pride in the park festival is the biggest pride event of the month. The park was transformed into a crowd of rainbow colors as thousands of people showed their support for the lgbt community.

There were around 100 vendors including ACLU South Dakota.They are the American Civil Liberties Union that works to support the rights and equality of the lgbt. They say this is a positive event for the community.

“It really just shows the support of the community, I think this is fantastic. I mean look around there are so many people here, our friends and neighbors really supporting each other and that’s so important,” said Janna Farley, ACLU South Dakota Director of Communications.

Pride in the Park began around 15 years ago. It’s grown from six hundred people to around nine thousand in the past several years.