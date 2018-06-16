Storm Outlast Green Bay In Triple Overtime To End Regular Season

Sioux Falls Wins Home Finale 69-61

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the second consecutive week, the Sioux Falls Storm gave their fans at the Premier Center a heart-stopping finish in regulation.

And then some.

Down as many as 13, the Storm rallied to defeat Green Bay 69-61 in triple overtime in the IFL regular season finale for both teams on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

The outcome of the game had no effect on Sioux Falls (11-3) playoff seeding as the two other teams they were tied with atop the IFL standings, Iowa and Arizona, each easily won their final regular season games as well. The Storm will travel to Phoenix next week to take on the Arizona Rattlers in the semifinals of the IFL playoffs at 8 PM CST. Iowa is the top seed in the playoffs and will face Nebraska in the other semifinal with the winners of both games advancing to the United Bowl.

Unless both road teams win next week, tonight’s wild affair marked the final home game for the Storm in 2018, and they got all they could handle from a Blizzard (2-12) team that entered with the worst record in the IFL. Green Bay quarterback Bryan Hicks threw six touchdowns, three to Kezlow Smith, but also threw four costly interceptions (three to the Storm’s Trey Wafford).

For the second straight week, Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown played perhaps his finest game of the season. Brown went 26-35 through the air for 294 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception. He also rushed 17 times for 62 yards and two more scores. Damien Ford hauled in nine passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

Click on the video viewer to watch the highlights!