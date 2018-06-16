Wheelchair Tennis Exhibition Held in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Several organizations are hoping to bring wheelchair tennis to Sioux Falls. The sport is still fairly new, getting its start in the U.S. in 1977. Now it’s making its way across communities nationally and internationally.

A wheelchair exhibition was held at the Huether Family Match Pointe. Organizers say this is one of the first wheelchair tennis practices in Sioux Falls. It was a test run to see how many people were interested in the sport. Anyone was invited to try including those in wheelchairs and ablebodies or those usually not in a wheelchair.

They brought in special guests Taylor Graham whose on the USA wheelchair tennis team and his coach Kevin Heim. Graham says he’s excited to help bring the sport to South Dakota.

“This is, this is great I mean just to have everybody come out you know and get involved and take up a part of my life that I love so much and hopefully these people can find that passion and stay involved,” said Graham.

The goal is to create a monthly wheelchair league and have weekly practices. If you are interested in getting involved click here: http://www.playthepointe.com/rally-on/