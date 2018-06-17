Another Wild Finish Gives Storm Another Wild Win

Sioux Falls Ends Regular Season With 69-61 Triple Overtime Victory Over Green Bay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One week after rallying from 18 down to beat the Iowa Barnstormers 51-49, the Sioux Falls Storm won another wild game last night in their regular season finale against Green Bay. With the aid of high flying touchdowns and a somewhat confusing final call, the Storm defeated Green Bay 69-61 in triple overtime.

The Storm open the IFL playoffs next Saturday in Phoenix against the Arizona Rattlers at 8 PM CST.