Carrie Wintle Crowned Miss South Dakota 2018

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Carrie Wintle from Iroquois was crowned Miss South Dakota 2018 Saturday night. In addition to her scholarship award of $9,600 for winning the pageant, Wintle was a preliminary talent winner Thursday evening ($500), won the Miracle Maker award for raising the most money for Children’s Miracle Network, the Children’s Miracle Network Legacy Scholarship of $300, the State Quality of Life Scholarship for $500, and the $1,000 Miss America Community Service Scholarship. Carrie’s platform is “Money $heep” and for her talent she played “Final Countdown” on the piano. She is the daughter of Bruce and Susan Wintle, and competed as Miss State Fair. She is the third former Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding teen to go on and win the Miss South Dakota title, and was crowned Miss SD on the 10th anniversary of winning Miss SDOT.

Immediately after the crowning, it was announced that Brookings was awarded the contract to be the host city of the pageant for the next three years.

First runner-up was Amber Hulse of Hot Springs, garnering a $4,300 scholarship. Hulse won the interview award of $500. She was awarded the $500 state community service award, and the $1000 Miss America Academic award, second place for the Miracle Maker award, and second place for the Children’s Miracle Network Legacy Scholarship ($200).

Second runner-up was Miss USD Heather Egbert of Vermillion, taking home a scholarship of $1,500. Egbert was also a preliminary swimsuit winner Thursday night.

Third runner-up was Miss Central States Fair Evy Johnson of Firesteel. In addition to the third runner-up scholarship of $1,500, Johnson won the preliminary talent award Thursday evening ($500) and the Sylvia Tannehill Kindness Award scholarship of $1,000.

Fourth runner-up and winner of a $1,200 scholarship was Miss Siouxland Kaitlin O’Neill, of Aberdeen.

Rounding out the top nine semi-finalists were Carly Goodhart of Sisseton, Annie Woodmansey of Pierre, Cameron Schroder of Huron, and Chesney Garnos of Mitchell.

Schroder received the Ray Peterson “Rookie of the Year” award of $500 for being the top-placing first-time contestant. Garnos was voted “People’s Choice” through online voting, and received an additional $250 scholarship for that title.

Miss SDSU Sarah Scott of Forest Lake, MN, won the Most Talented Non-Finalist ($400 scholarship). Samantha Gervais, Miss Brookings, from Currie, MN, was named Miss Congeniality by her fellow contestants ($500 scholarship).

Wintle will compete at the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September 2018. The Miss America Pageant finals will air on ABC on Sunday, September 9.