DAKOTA CLASSIC-Brandon Valley Wins Inaugural Title

Post 131 Goes Unbeaten And Wins Championship Game 8-0

RENNER, S.D. — There’s another addition to the growing Brandon Valley baseball trophy case.

The spring high school state champions continue to carry over their strong play in Legion ball, capturing the 24-team inaugural Dakota Classic with an 8-0 victory over Grenta (NE) in the championship game on Sunday in Renner. Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction!