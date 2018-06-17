Pierre’s Peyton Zabel Deciding Between Augustana & Brewers Farm System

Has Until July 16th To Sign With Milwaukee

PIERRE, S.D. — Call it “The Decision-South Dakota Style”.

Pierre’s Peyton Zabel is mulling a tough choice between college and pro baseball. After a dominant season on the mound and at quarterback in the capitol city, Zabel planned to play both baseball and football at Augustana next season.

That was until a couple of weeks ago when the Milwaukee Brewers selected him in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball draft. Peyton has until July 16th to decide whether to sign with the Brewers and join their farm system, or go to college.

Though it’s a difficult choice for an 18-year old to make, it’s one Zabel knows he’s fortunate to have.