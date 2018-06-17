South Dakota Agency Finds 66% of Deer Fawns Survive

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks Department is studying the survival rates of white-tailed deer fawns for its third year.

Department officials attempt to place radio collars onto 150 fawns each spring to track survival rates. It requires the agency’s staff to capture fawns that are only days old, otherwise they can easily outrun humans.

The collars are designed to loosen as the fawn grows. The material will eventually rip off over time, so biologists track the deer’s survival during that first year.

The study has shown that about 66 percent of whitetail fawns survive through December.

Chris Cudmore is a resource biologist with the agency. He says many are killed by predators, particularly coyotes.