Stay-at-home Dad Group Unites Sioux Falls Fathers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Traditionally women are known to hold the title of “stay-at-home parent.”

However, nowadays more men are taking on that role. After finding a bunch of mom groups, but nothing for dads, a Sioux Falls man decided to create one.

A typical day for Charlie O’Hara involves spending time with his kids all day long. That’s because he is a stay-at-home dad while his wife works,” said O’Hara, organizer of Sioux Falls Dads.

“It was actually a domino affect of things, it was probably about 15 to 20 things that happened that just it was going to be easier for me to stay at home,” said O’Hara.

He created the group Sioux Falls Dads a year ago to unite other stay-at-home fathers in the community.

“I had basically a two, and a half-year-old, and a child around me and an infant strapped to my chest and so I knew at some point in time I had to get them out and socialize, I need to get out and socialize,” said O’Hara.

Since then the groups grown to around 30 dads. O’Hara says its helped other men know they are not alone.

“It really is networking with other dads, you have other people, kind of peers, they’re dads who are in your situation too, they’re at home taking care of the kids and you can kind of share stories, get advice and get together,” said O’Hara

Twice a week the dads plan activities to do around the community.

“It’s made me a little bit more relaxed at home knowing that there is something on the schedule, something that they can have other kids to play with and you know get some of their energy out so they aren’t stuck at home all the time,” said Bryant Polzin, a stay-at-home dad.

Polzin says joining the group has been a positive experience for him and his family.

“Kids made friends right away, made friends with the other dads that I hadn’t met before, so that’s been the best part, just having somebody else to go places with and hangout with,” said Polzin.

The Sioux Falls dads group even has a Twitter and a Facebook page where O’Hara shares their daddys and kids adventures.

“We had a long winter, so we had a lot of inside events, anywhere from bounce houses to trampoline parks to went downtown to the Pavillion a lot, now that we’re having much nicer weather, we definitely come out to the parks as much as possible,” said O’Hara.

O’Hara says he’s proud to be a stay-at-home father and enjoys sharing that title alongside other dads.

“Knowing that there’s other dads out their reassured me that this is something that’s good for the community,” said O’Hara

Sioux Falls Dads is affiliated with the National At-Home Dad’s Network.

If you are interested in joining Sioux Falls Dads you can become a member of their meetup group: https://www.meetup.com/Sioux-Falls-Dads/

Or find them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/SiouxFallsDads/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SiouxFallsDads