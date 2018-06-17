Winnipeg Spoils Father’s Day For Canaries

Birds Drop Finale 5-2 & Lose Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the game and series to Winnipeg by a score of 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. Sioux Falls’ rookie Kevin Folman started the game strong for the Canaries, but the Birds failed to overcome a five-run deficit in the loss.

Kevin Folman drew his first professional start for the Canaries (11-17). The Goldeyes (16-12) struck early against the rookie, with Eric Aguilera hitting a solo home run in the first. Winnipeg extended their lead to 2-0 with a Dave Sappelt RBI double in the third inning.

The game broke open for Winnipeg in the fourth inning, tagging Folman for three runs. Josh Mazzola hit a two-run home run, then a fielder’s choice brought in another to put the Winnipeg lead at 5-0.

Sioux Falls got themselves on the board in the fifth when Burt Reynolds brought in Jordan Smith on a sacrifice fly. Folman ended his day after six innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits.

The Canaries got another run back after Dan Motl led off the seventh with a stand-up triple, scoring on a fielder’s choice from Jordan Smith. Smith finished the day 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

In the eighth, Dan Motl gunned out Tucker Nathans attempting to score on a single to hold the deficit at three.

Sioux Falls had the tying run on base in the ninth, but Maxx Garrett popped up to end the game, giving Victor Capellan his league-leading 13th save of the year.

ODDS AND ENDS

Dan Motl hit his second triple of the year, one of 17 in the Association with multiple triples in 2018 … Jordan Smith had four hits in Sunday’s game, including his first triple of the year, his first game with multiple hits this season … the Canaries’ bullpen found their stride over this homestand, pitching 28 innings with a 2.25 ERA, allowing 22 hits and striking out 27 … James Jones notched a pair of strikeouts in his inning of work, his second inning with multiple strikeouts this season.

ON DECK

Sioux Falls is off tomorrow, heading to Wichita for a road series with the Wingnuts. That series kicks off on Tuesday. The Canaries return to the Birdcage next weekend for a series with Texas. The first game of that series with be on Friday, set for a 7:05 start. Birds fans can get tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

W – Lambson (1-0)

L – Folman (0-1)

SV – Capellan (13)

SCORING RECAP

1st – Winnipeg: Eric Aguilera solo home run, 1-0 Winnipeg.

3rd – Winnipeg: Dave Sappelt doubles (Andrew Sohn scores) 2-0 Winnipeg.

4th – Winnipeg: Josh Mazzola two-run home run (Tucker Nathans scores) 4-0 Winnipeg; Andrew Sohn fielder’s choice (Kevin Garcia scores) 5-0 Winnipeg.

5th – Sioux Falls: Burt Reynolds sacrifice fly (Jordan Smith scores) 5-1 Winnipeg.

7th – Sioux Falls: Jordan Smith grounds out to first (Dan Motl scores) 5-2 Winnipeg.

-Recap Courtesy SF Canaries