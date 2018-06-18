Aberdeen Post Office Cleaning Up After Water Line Break

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Aberdeen’s post office is drying out after a water line break flooded much of the building last week.

The water line break happened on Friday evening, The US Postal Service says no mail was damaged, but the lobby is still filled with mud and debris.

No delays are expected when it comes to mail delivery. However, 700 P.O. Box customers don’t have access to those services in the building.

Employees plan on setting up a tent later this week to distribute mail. A mobile post office should be available as early as tomorrow, where can send packages and buy stamps.

The say it could take weeks for crews to clean everything up.