Aderhold Finishes HS Career with State B Title

WATERTOWN, SD…Since he began swinging plastic clubs as a toddler, Judah Aderhold has been a cerebral force on the golf course, learning how to handle adversity along the way.

“It always used to be right just around the greens and I never used to hit it far at all. And that’s kind of changed, I started to hit a decent ways farther and that’s not lacking at all. Just thinking my way around the golf course.” Aberdeen Christian Senior Judah Aderhold said.

It’s made him a coaches dream at Aberdeen Christian, and made it difficult to come up short in the State B Tournament. Though he helped the Knights win consecutive team titles, Judah finished in third and second place individually the last two years.

“We talked about adversity. Yesterday was behind us and just come out with a new day and a new attitude.” Aberdeen Christian Golf Coach Gary Aderhold says.

“It definitely felt like I know I can do it. Yeah, it motivated me quite a bit.” Judah says of his 2017 and 2016 disappointments.

It showed in the final round of this year’s state tournament, with Aderhold moving up from seventh to first place. However, it looked like heartbreak might be around the corner after a bogey on 17, and a bad shot on 18 put him in a difficult position to save par and maintain his lead.

“Incredible. I really wanted to break 70 and to do it by chipping in and getting the win, it feels amazing.” Judah says.

It’s a proud moment for any coach. It’s something special when that coach is also Judah’s dad.

“I just started crying. Again he had a little adversity, he runs it over the green and I’m going ‘oh Jude’. But to come through and chip it in and save par, what a blessing!” Gary says.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.