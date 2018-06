Birds Have High Hopes for 2018 Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries start a road trip Tuesday in Wichita hoping to start a winning streak and get closer to first place in the American Association’s North Division. Despite a very slow start (11-17) they started the week just 6 games out of first place. And players like Jabari Henry and Chris Grayson entered the season with very high hopes for a playoff season.