Christine Manika

Christine Manika graduated from Saint Xavier University in Chicago, Illinois with a degree in Mass Communication concentrating in News and Sports Broadcasting. Christine also received honors by earning Magna Cum Laude.

During her time at SXU, she was the Sports Reporter for WXAV 88.3 FM, SXU-TV, and

“The Xavierite” Newspaper. Christine was also a regular DJ on Friday nights for WXAV 88.3 FM. Before her final year of undergrad, Christine interned with Fox 32 Chicago News as a Newsroom Intern. There she worked on a variety of stories from going on the Chicago Architect Boat Tour to the 2017 MLS All-Star game at Soldier Field.

Her experience also includes her time at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana where she was also the Sports Reporter and Anchor for 93.3 WPUM and TV6 News. Like WXAV, Christine also hosted a Friday night show on WPUM.

Christine hails from the western suburbs of Chicago in North Riverside, Illinois. When she is not in the newsroom, Christine can be found running on the bike trials or exploring her new city! She also loves spending time with her family and friends, who have supported her throughout this entire journey.

Some fun facts about Christine: she is a twin! Christine’s twin sister Katie is studying to be an Agricultural Veterinarian. Christine is very passionate of music and sports. Her favorite band is U2 and her favorite sports team is the Chicago White Sox.

If you have any story ideas, email Christine at c_manika@kdlt.com