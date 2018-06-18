City to pay $2M to family of Iowa woman killed by officer

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) – The city of Burlington will pay $2 million to the family of a woman who was mistakenly killed by a police officer.

An attorney for the estate of Autumn Steele announced the dollar figure Monday. A settlement was reached earlier this month.

The disclosure of police video of the incident wasn’t part of the settlement. The estate’s attorney, Dave O’Brien, says the family wants the video released but the city is refusing. Attorneys for the city were not immediately available to comment.

Steele was 34 years old when she was killed in January 2015 in front of one of her young children by officer Jesse Hill.

Hill shot Steele while firing his weapon at a growling family dog. O’Brien argued last month that the police video contradicts the official narrative.