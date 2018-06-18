New Inductees Honored by the South Dakota Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the past 44 years, the South Dakota Hall of Fame inducts ten “extraordinary people” in the hall from South Dakota. The candidates chosen for this prestigious honor is based on their achievements in their respected careers. On Tuesday afternoon, four of the nominees were honored in downtown Sioux Falls at the Holiday Inn.

Including the nominees present, this year’s class is full of talented people coming from science, business, and medical backgrounds. Some of the nominees in attendance for this event included the President and CEO of Avera Health John Porter, Dr. Rod Parry of USD’s Medical School, CEO of LifeScape Anne McFarland, and Chief Scientist at Eros Tom Loveland. These four nominees are also from Sioux Falls.

This is a unique and exciting class for Immediate Past President of the Downtown Rotary Michelle Lavallee. Unlike any other class, this particular group has so much to offer to the South Dakota Hall of Fame. For example, this is the first year that a scientist is being inducted into the hall. Lavallee believes this honor is about appreciating the nominee’s careers. “It’s really about this championing a culture of excellence. Trying to show excellence in the achievements of what has gone on in your life as a South Dakotan.”

The induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame takes place on September 7th and 8th. If you want to nominate someone to be in the South Dakota Hall of Fame next year, go to sdexcellence.org.