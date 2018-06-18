Sioux Falls Man Loses $10K in Facebook Messenger Scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 58-year-old Sioux Falls man was scammed out of $10,000 after he thought he won nearly a million dollars through Facebook Messenger.

Police say the man received a Facebook message from a friend. The message said he won an $800,0o0 prize. The man was instructed to purchase thousands of dollars worth of iTunes and Walmart gift cards, which he did.

It wasn’t until after he gave over the gift card numbers that he realized the prize money was not real.

Police say this scam has become more common. Police say the scam involved a group called the National World Help Company.