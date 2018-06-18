Sioux Falls Mom Speaks Out After Situation in Target Parking Lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls mom is speaking out after what she says was a “scary situation” in a Target parking lot over the weekend.

She and her two kids are safe now, but Kaley Dykstra says an uncomfortable run-in with a strange man prompted her to warn other moms online.

Kaley Dykstra posted a live video to her Facebook on Friday which now has close to 200,000 views and more than 4,500 shares.

In it, she explains a situation in the Westside Target parking lot that she says made her extremely uncomfortable.

“I don’t know what it was about him, but he wasn’t there to shop,” she said.

The mom of two says she was working to get her kids out of the car when she noticed a man lingering around and acting strange.

She says at one point he “made a beeline” to her car when her daughter was still inside.

“He was definitely close enough to make me uncomfortable, and so I locked the door a bunch of times and he quickly changed directions and before I knew it he was at another vehicle that was also loading or unloading children.”

She posted photos of the man online to warn her friends, and hundreds of comments came flooding in.

“There was a friend of mine that said he was maybe at the mall, and then some other people throughout the rest of the comments had seen this guy before, or had similar experiences.”

After that response, she realized she should contact the police but by the time an officer received the report, it was too late for police to try to find the man.

“What we would encourage people to do is if they see something like that, something out of the ordinary, something that makes them think this isn’t right, call police right away,” said Officer Sam Clemens. “We can track down the person hopefully do something to find them right away and then we can figure out what’s going on.”

While she still doesn’t know what the man’s intentions were, Dykstra says she hopes her story reminds other parents to stay vigilant.