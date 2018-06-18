Storm Head to Arizona for IFL Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Storm escaped with a triple overtime win Saturday night and finished in a 3-way tie atop the I-F-L with Iowa and Arizona. But they will be the #3 seed when the playoffs start next week and will have to travel to Arizona to play the defending champion Rattlers. Arizona has won both games so far this year and beat the Storm on their home field in the title game last year. But they are still such a new team to the I-F-L that players don’t consider it a great rivalry…yet.