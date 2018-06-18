Yankton Working to Address Growing Food Insecurity

YANKTON, S.D. – A South Dakota collective is addressing food insecurity in a southeastern county by collecting kitchenware, food storage containers and other cooking supplies.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the Yankton Hunger Collaborative launched the special collection drive this month to direct donations toward an often missed facet of food insecurity. The collective is comprised of local food-related agencies.

Angela Knodel is a nutrition assistant at the South Dakota State University Extension. She says about 2,570 Yankton County residents lack access to a sufficient amount of affordable and nutritious food.

Knodel says the collective realized that many who are food insecure don’t have the supplies to cook the food they’re receiving at food pantries.

The collective plans to distribute the cooking supplies to different service agencies in Yankton.