Council Reaches Compromise on Public Input

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Changing the way people express their concerns and ideas at Sioux Falls city council meetings has been a hot topic the past couple of weeks.

Tuesday the council discussed a new idea for public input with hopes of moving it forward.

It was another full house at council chambers tonight. There were about 40 people gathered with only 15 talking during general public input. This compared to the nearly 2 hour public input session last week.

The popular item on the agenda was a councilors’ compromise. The proposal would keep general public input at the beginning of the city council meetings, but it reduces time for people to speak from 5 minutes to three, and has a total time of 30 minutes.

The discussion focused on the council and mayors administration coming together in unison to support the proposal.

“I’m going to support the compromise. I think it’s a way that good government is about compromise. We all don’t always get what we want,” says SF Councilor Curt Soehl.

“I would ask that tonight we would compromise and that tonight we would unite as rich and poor as for the good of the city. Thank you,” says Rich McCorris of Sioux Falls.

After about a 20 minute discussion the council voted unanimously in favor of the compromise. The final vote is expected in two weeks.

Councilor Janet Brekke proposed to alternate public input at the beginning and end of meetings every other month.

Another idea would’ve moved it to the end of meetings permanently. Both those measures were withdrawn.