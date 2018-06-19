Feeding South Dakota Taking Book Donations for Summer Reading

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Feeding South Dakota makes sure kids have enough to eat over summer break, but they are also working to help them continue learning.

Kids can check books out through the pantry’s Truman’s Library. The library is a way for the parents of one-year-old Truman Pins, who died unexpectedly last March, to give back to the community.

In addition to food donations, Feeding South Dakota is also asking for book donations. Organizers say the generosity of donors and volunteers is what keeps them going every day.

“It’s just incredible all the work that our volunteers do and we appreciate every single thing. We could always use more. We can use volunteers in Pierre, volunteers in Rapid. And if you go to our website you can see all the volunteer opportunities that we have,” said Volunteer Coordinator Megan Myers.

They say the best way to donate books is to drop them off at their location on North Weber Avenue in Sioux Falls.

You can find out how to volunteer by going to feedingsouthdakota.com.