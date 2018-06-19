Great Plains Zoo Bringing Wildlife to City Parks with The Zoo Express

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s a wild world and the Great Plains Zoo is bringing that world to city parks.

The Sioux Falls Park and Recreation Department partnered with the zoo to create “The Zoo Express.” The purpose of the express is to bring animals from the zoo that kids would not normally see.

The program lasts 30 minutes long and it is free to the public.

Educational Specialist Emily Workman believes the express gives kids a chance to get up close and personally with some of the animals at Great Plains Zoo.

“This will give kids a chance to come out and see animals that they wouldn’t get to see if they couldn’t afford it or if they didn’t have time to go with schools or things like that,” said Workman.

The Zoo Express will be at Granite Valley Park on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and at Pioneer Park at 3:30 p.m.