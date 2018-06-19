Image on Lake Preston Home Drawing Complaints

LAKE PRESTON, S.D. – Three images painted on the side of a Lake Preston home are drawing complains from people living in the community.

The home on Highway 14 bears three symbols that some say closely resemble swastikas. They city of Lake Preston issued a statement regarding the home on Facebook.

The city states they received numerous complaints about the home. However, the homeowner claims the images are ancient Egyptian symbols.

City attorney Todd Wilkinson says the city could violate free speed rights if they force the homeowner to remove the images.