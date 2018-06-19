Mexico condemns family separations at border

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Mexican government is condemning the separation of children from families on the U.S. border.

Foreign Relations Secretary Luis Videgaray says at a news conference Tuesday that the country does not promote illegal migration, but it “cannot remain indifferent in the face of something that clearly represents a violation of human rights.”

He calls the policy “cruel and inhumane.”

Videgaray says the Mexican government has been providing consular support since the policy was announced. He adds that only 21 children of Mexican nationality have been identified as separated from their parents, a small fraction of the total. All but seven of those have been repatriated.

The vast majority of children involved are from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.